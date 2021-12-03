Viacom18 inks broadcast partnership with National Basketball Association for India

Broadcaster Viacom18 has inked a multi-year partnership with National Basketball Association for telecasting the games on TV as well as on OTT.

This comes at a time when the company has been focusing on building a presence in the sports broadcasting space in the country.

The company, under this partnership starting from the 20201-21 season, will provide comprehensive coverage of the NBA’s regular season and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Vh1 and MTV, and through its digital platforms VOOT and Jio TV.

Coverage

This coverage will include weekly live games, NBA All-Star, the NBA Play-In Tournament, the NBA Playoffs and the Finals.

“While sports are the biggest whitespace that we are entering, to build a truly inclusive and differentiated proposition, we need to look at diverse sporting events from across the globe,” said Anil Jayaraj, CEO – Sports, Viacom18.

“Basketball is a sport that is increasingly gaining attention and affinity in India. Through this partnership with the NBA, not only do we want to make basketball mainstream, but also build its lifestyle appeal among sports fans, he added.