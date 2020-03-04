Viacom18 launches Voot Select, a subscription-based video streaming service

Entertainment network Viacom18 has announced the launch of Voot Select, the company’s newest foray into the subscription video on demand (sVoD) services. With Voot Select, it expands its digital portfolio further.

“This is in a bid to follow a "digital first" strategy, with Fibre to Home expected to show aggressive growth in the country,” said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & MD, Viacom18 .

Voot Select is Viacom18's premium SVoD offering developed to cater to this growing connected television audience, he added.

Voot Select will bring the content from Viacom18’s portfolio of channels on the digital platform 24 hours before its debut on television.

Voot's app was earlier primarily advertisement-driven.

Voot Select will be having more than 30 originals, more than 1500 movies, as well as global content through partnerships with certain international studios. It will also stream over 35 live TV channels.

The new premium service on VOOT is available for Android, iOS and web users at Rs 99 per month, or Rs 999 for an annual subscription. A limited period introductory offer of Rs 499 for the annual subscription is also available.

Voot has over 100 million monthly active users, according to Vats.

“We have put together a very compelling proposition and even pushed the envelope with publishing content 24 hours before TV, clutter-breaking originals and international content. The launch of VOOT Select marks a key milestone in our journey to become a future-ready, pipe-agnostic storyteller," said Vats.

Voot Select will also house exclusive global content through partnerships with CBS, CBS All Access, Showtime, Fremantle, Endemol Shine, Chelsea TV, Arsenal TV, Real Madrid TV, BBC and Sony Pictures, among others.

As for Voot's business strategy, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said that Voot is the outcome of Viacom18’s vison to create a future ready digital business catering to the country's evolving digital entertainment needs.

"It is with this focus and a content first approach that we have built Voot Select as a premium platform providing an enhanced viewing experience for our users. Voot Select is “made for stories” that are differentiated and compelling and with them we are determined to be the most sought-after content destination for every Indian," he said.