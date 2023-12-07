Vibcare Healthcare has inaugurated a formulations or finished drugs manufacturing facility in Panchkula, Haryana, with an investment of ₹40 crore. The company is working on getting multiple regulatory approvals for this plant, with an eye on exports as well.

The facility comprises four specialised production units for general tablets, liquids, capsules and ointments with over 500 approvals, the company said. The plant has an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion tablets, 30 million oral syrups, 950 million capsules and 40 million ointment tubes. And presently employs about 120 skilled personnel, a spokesperson for the company told businessline.

The plant was officially inaugurated in June and has since then got over 500 approvals from the Haryana Food and Drug Administration, predominantly for the domestic market, the spokesperson clarified. “Additionally, our WHO GMP (World Health Organisation – Good Manufacturing Practices) certification is in progress, with an anticipated completion around January-February 2024,” he added.

While the new entity Vibcare Healthcare was registered this year, its sister concern Vibcare Pharma has been operational since 2016, currently averaging sales of ₹4 crore a month, the company said. Vibcare Healthcare, the manufacturing arm clocks about ₹2 crore monthly sales, they added. Looking to target the European Union region, the facility adheres to EU-GMP guidelines, the company said, “Achieving EU-GMP certification is a comprehensive process, (and is) expected to be completed within the next two years.”

