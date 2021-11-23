Victoria’s Secrets enters India with the launch of e-store

Victoria’s Secret, the leading intimates specialty retailer, is making its foray in the Indian market through the launch of its beauty e-store in collaboration with Major Brands (India). The platform was officially launched on Monday.

“The online platform will be launched in India, exclusively in partnership with franchisee retailer Major Brands (India) Pvt. Ltd,” the company said.

The beauty e-commerce store in India will for now house the brands fragrances portfolio including, Natural Beauty Body Care, Mist Collections, accessories, and PINK beauty collections.

“While the brand enters the market with a digital focus on the beauty business, Victoria’s Secret and Major Brands have confirmed plans to launch full assortment lingerie brick and mortar stores in Mumbai in Summer, 2022,” the statement added

Major Brands has been the Indian partner for various international brands including Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Call It Spring, Inglot, La Senza.

American lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret Beauty is also known for its fragrances and accessories portfolio.

Ends