VideoVerse raises $46.8m in Series B from Binny Bansal, A91 Partners and Alpha Wave Global

A video-editing SAAS platform, VideoVerse (formerly Toch.ai) has raised $46.8 million in Series B funding from A91 Partners, Alpha Wave Global, and Binny Bansal.

Other investors such as Stride Ventures, Innoven Capital, and Pacific Western Bank also participated in the round. The capital raised will be used by the company to strengthen its India and international teams, enhance VideoVerse technology, build newer products and expand its global market share.

Commenting on the fundraise and new brand name, VideoVerse CEO and Co-founder Vinayak Shrivastav said, “The new name more accurately reflects our leadership position as the go-to partner when enterprises and consumers think about video, which is critical as we join hands with A91 Partners and Alpha Wave Global. As we chart out the next phase of our growth journey, these funds will help us in our mission to innovate on behalf of consumer needs and industry demands. I along with my other co-founder Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, believe that VideoVerse as a brand complements this larger expectation shift that is currently shaping the industry and we are excited to see how we can evolve and get better as we grow bigger.”

In October 2021, the company had raised Series A funding from Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal and Ventureast among others. Since then, VideoVerse revenue is said to have grown multifold as the company built a strong US Tech and Sales team along with setting up a data science and machine learning team in Israel.

“Video creation and consumption will continue to see explosive growth, whether it is the latest binge-worthy web series, corporate branding video, sports content or short social video. Despite this massive growth, however, video is still a complex technology that involves large files and a lot of computing. VideoVerse is revolutionising expensive and time-consuming legacy processes by driving video editing to the cloud age. The company has a strong presence in Indian and global markets and is poised to become a significant market leader. We are delighted to partner with them and support their vision.,” says Gautam Mago, General Partner at A91 Partners. “

“What we liked about VideoVerse was that it provided a clear quantifiable value proposition to its users–reducing time to edit by 95%, reducing manpower costs by less than half and driving higher engagement upto 2-3x. The team was the other needle moving factor for us. Vinayak and his team have a very customer centric approach along with the great execution ability and we are happy to be partnering with him for the next chapter,” added Kanishk Tyagi, investor from Alpha Wave Global.

VideoVerse has created machine learning algorithms and a holistic video technology ecosystem that delivers dynamic video content in engaging and cost-efficient, easy-to-use formats. Magnifi, its AI-powered flagship product, provides real-time video highlight technology for sports, entertainment and news. Its Styck platform enables creators to live stream simultaneously across multiple social media platforms. VideoVerse’s Illusto, a web-based studio editor, works as an intuitive tool to help users create videos.