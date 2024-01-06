Vihang Group, a real estate developer based in Thane, has launched four residential projects that, with a deliverable area of 5 million square feet, has a revenue potential of ₹2,000 crore.

All the projects are coming up in various micro markets of Thane, which is part of Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The group is investing ₹850 crore, and the funds would be a mix of equity, bank loans and customer advances. An additional expenditure of ₹2,500 crore is envisaged over the next five years.

The group has a track record of having completed over 20 projects with over 3 msf delivered. It is primarily into residential projects and houses in the price range of ₹45 to 90 lakh, which it calls aspirational homes. “We are dedicated to crafting aspirational spaces that embody sophistication and comfort for ambitious professionals and millennials who want to call Thane their home,” said Vihang Sarnaik, Director.

The upcoming projects are expected to be delivered by 2027. Around 80 per cent of the space in the projects will be occupied by the houses while the remaining space has been earmarked for educational facilities, hospitality, and other lifestyle activities. In the December quarter the company sold over 600 units.

Improved infra

Thane has recently emerged as a favourite destination for real estate developers and one of the key drivers behind its rising popularity is the significant improvement in infrastructure. The city has witnessed substantial investments in roads, transportation such as the metro, and civic amenities. The development of highways and expressways connecting Thane to major business districts has enhanced its accessibility.

Companies such as Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty, that were Mumbai-centric have now turned their attention to Thane which has more open spaces. While this has pushed up prices to a certain extent, there are still pockets where companies such as Vihang Group can build homes that cater to the mid-income and aspirational segment.