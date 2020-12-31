Vijay Sales announces special offers on Apple products

Electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales has announced its exclusive Apple Days sale on New Years to offer discounts on a range of Apple products including iPhones, Apple Watches and Airpods.

Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale will be held from December 31 to January 3, across all its 103 retail outlets as well as e-commerce website.

The consumer retail company has put out special offers on all the latest range of iPhones, Apple Watches and Airpods.

It is offering Apple’s latest flagship smartphone range iPhone 12 at discounted prices as part of the sale. The iPhone 12 will be available at a starting price of ₹71, 490, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at ₹119,900 and the iPhone 12 mini starting at ₹60, 900.

The iPhone 11 is priced starting at ₹46, 999 during the sale and the iPhone SE starting from ₹32999.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be on sale at a starting price of ₹35, 990 while the Apple Watch SE will be starting from ₹26, 490.

Vijay Sales will offer Apple AirPods at a price of ₹12, 399 and AirPods Pro at ₹20, 490. The MacBook Air is priced at ₹59,990 and HomePods at ₹14990.

“Buyers can also get their hands on the yet to be launched Airpods Pro Max with a ₹5000 voucher to redeemed on any product bought on the website,” the electronics retailer said in a press release.

Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said, “This year has been tough but we want our consumers towelcome 2021with fantastic feels by laying hands on their most desired smartphones and gadgets at some eye-popping offers. We hope our exclusive offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and bring them a reason to cheer towards a positive new year.”