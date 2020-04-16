Companies

Vikram Solar bags ₹1,750-cr project from NTPC

Kolkata-based module manufacturer and EPC solutions provider Vikram Solar has bagged a 300-MW solar plant project for ₹1750 crore from National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) under CPSU – II scheme in a reverse bidding auction.

The solar plant will be spread across 1,500 acres in Rajasthan and is estimated to be complete in the next 18 months, the company said in a press release.

“Vikram Solar has had a long-standing business relation with NTPC. Previously, we have executed 50-MW solar plant project in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh and 130 MW solar project in Bhadla, Rajasthan for NTPC,” Venkat Muvvala, Head of EPC and O&M, Vikram Solar, said in the release.

Vikram Solar has handled a number of large utility-scale projects including 200 MW for APGENCO in Andhra Pradesh, 130 MW for NTPC at Bhadla-Rajasthan, 80 MW for GIPCL at Charanka- Gujarat and with on-going projects of 225 MW for NTPC at Bilhaur, UP.

The company’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW.

