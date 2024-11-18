HCLSoftware, the enterprise software products unit of HCLTech, has announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India.

In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware’s India business for growth and innovation across critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments. According to the company, Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware’s Make in India commitment to being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.

India represents a key growth market for HCLSoftware’s global expansion, and the company is investing heavily in strengthening its regional presence to meet the evolving needs of customers in these critical sectors, it said.

Based in the Delhi NCR region, Chowdhary has over 27 years of leadership experience. His expertise spans Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, team leadership, and technology for enterprise & financial services.

Chowdhary’s career includes leadership roles at companies including Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, IBM, and numerous start-ups. Most recently, he served as the first Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap. He holds a Post-Graduate in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware stated, “Vikrant’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market.”

