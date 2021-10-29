VIL and Airtel choose to defer payments for spectrum and AGR dues

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have both exercised their options to defer payments for spectrum and AGR dues. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has decided not to avail of the moratoriums offered by the government as part of a package to provide financial relief to the telecom sector
Vodafone Idea’s board on Friday said that it has approved the option to defer payments for adjusted gross revenue dues by a period of 4 years on immediate effect. Earlier, VIL had also exercised the option to defer spectrum dues by 4 years. With these deferments, analysts expect the company to get a cash flow release of around ₹90,000 crore, with ₹30,000 crore from deferring AGR dues and ₹60,000 crore from the deferment of spectrum dues.
Also see: Spectrum auctions: DoT scraps financial bank guarantees
Bharti Airtel on Monday said it will also opt for the four-year payments moratorium — on AGR and spectrum dues — being offered by the government as part of a relief package for the telecom sector.
Reliance Jio Infocomm on the other hand will not be taking either moratorium. Earlier this week, the telco paid off its 2016 spectrum dues, amounting to ₹10,792 crore. The company still has dues remaining for spectrum bought in 2010 and 2013.
Also see: Reliance Jio pays ₹10,792-cr spectrum dues to DoT
DoT has also offered to convert the dues into equity after the moratorium ends in four years. Telecom operators have to confirm whether they will utilise this option within 90 days.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...