Vinay Dube steps down as GoAir CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Vinay Dube, CEO   -  BL

Vinay Dube has quit GoAir with immediate effect just six months after he had taken over as the Chief Executive Officer. Dube, who was earlier the CEO of Jet Airways, was appointed as the CEO of GoAir in February.

While the company did not give any reason for Dube’s quick exit, sources said that there were differences between him and the Wadias on the future strategy for the cash-strapped airline.

The earlier CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk had quit last year just nine months into the job.

Kaushik Khona has been appointed as the CEO of the Wadia Group owned airline. Khona was the CEO of GoAir from April 2009 to June 2011.

Khona’s experience in turning around several businesses at Dunlop tyre group, extensive corporate restructuring for a shipping venture and a financial and business restructuring for a German-India JV in renewable energy space could help him deal with the troubles being faced by GoAir. The airline was recently put on cash and carry mode by the Airports Authority of India after it failed to clear past dues.

Published on August 14, 2020
