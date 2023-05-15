Vintage Coffee and Beverages posted a profit of ₹26.55 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March, as against ₹11.95 lakh in the same period for FY22. Total revenue surged 78% to ₹8.37 crore .

Net profit for the year rose multifold to ₹1.16 crore from ₹17.83 lakh. Total revenue for the year surged to ₹37.12 crore from ₹5.32 core.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited produces spray dried instant coffee and agglomerated instant coffee. It operates via two subsidiaries - Vintage Coffee Private Limited (Vintage Coffee) and Delecto Foods Private Limited (Delecto Foods).