Vintage Coffee Private Limited, a subsidiary of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Limited, has opened its first Premium Café Lounge in Navi Mumbai and announced the launch of its new e-commerce platform. This marks the company’s entry into the Indian market and transition from traditional B2B operations to direct consumer engagement.

Vintage Coffee has been manufacturing and exporting instant coffee, roasted coffee, and roast and ground products to over 21 countries since 2018. The Premium Café Lounge in Navi Mumbai marks its entry into India’s hot beverage segment, the company said in a statement.

Tati Balakrishna, Chairman and Managing Director of Vintage Coffee and Beverages, said, “Today’s consumer needs and expectations are changing fast. We are confident that this coffee-loving city will have a great experience with the unique blends of Vintage Coffee, from plantation-fresh coffees to the Lounge format café services.”

“The master franchisee, Dhruvatara Marketing Private Ltd, has extensive experience and aggressive plans for expanding Vintage Coffee Café footprints across Indian cities and commercial centres as needed,” he said.