Vipin Sondhi appointed MD, CEO of Ashok Leyland

The ₹29,055-crore Ashok Leyland, a leading manufacturer of trucks and buses, appointed Vipin Sondhi as MD and CEO of the company with immediate effect.
Before him, Vinod Dasari served as Managing Director of Ashok Leyland from 2011 and left the company on March 31, 2019.
Sondhi formally joined the Hinduja Group in November 2019 from JCB, where he was the MD & CEO - India, South East Asia & Pacific and a member of their Global Executive Leadership Team. He was MD & CEO of JCB India for about 14 years.
The Sondhi family has a long association with Ashok Leyland. Vipin’s father had served as Chairman of Ashok Leyland for 12 years. “Vipin has a strong, proven track record as a leader and is a passionate and hands-on professional. I am confident that the company will reach new frontiers under his stewardship and look forward to some very exciting times in 2020 and beyond,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.
Sondhi had been inducted recently as a Director into the Board of Ashok Leyland.
“I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve Ashok Leyland’s new Vision to be among the Top 10 CV manufacturers globally,” said Sondhi.
