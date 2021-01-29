Visaka Industries donates solar powered street vendor carts

Visaka Industries Limited donated 13 ATUM (solar powered) street vendor carts to beneficiaries in Hyderabad as part of its social responsibility programme to support marginalised communities as well as promote sustainable and eco-friendly products.

With this, Visaka Industries has till now donated 75 ATUM carts.

Each ATUM street vendor cart is fabricated at a cost of ₹40,000. It takes 6 hours for the cart to be charged and can be used for 48 hours with one full charge. It comes with a tubelight and socket to charge mobile.

The ATUM powered carts will help each beneficiary to save up to ₹2,500 per month, which they would have otherwise use for renting a cart and battery powered LED light. This will allow him to recoup the cost in one and half years.

Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries said: “We have donated 75 ATUM Street vendor carts thus far. These carts are a boon for street vendors. These carts strengthen our vision to innovate and focus on sustainable and green technologies. Visaka Industries remains committed to promote eco-friendly products.”