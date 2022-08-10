Visaka Industries to set up new plant in Midnapore with ₹120 cr

Building materials solutions provider, Visaka Industries is setting up its fifth Vnext board plant in Midnapore, West Bengal to cater to new markets.

The new factory will have a manufacturing capacity of 72000 Mts. and will be powered by ATUM Solar Roof, the World’s First Integrated Solar Roof, another Visaka Industries Limited’s sustainable innovation with patents in India, USA, and South Africa.

“We are commencing construction of our second manufacturing unit in Midnapore. With an investment of ₹120 crore, we’re choosing to expand our manufacturing capacity. The market would be not only in West Bengal, but also for the bordering states of East India, in response to rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials. Climate change is making it challenging for natural systems and human society to adapt,’‘ Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, Visaka Industries said in a release.

”We endeavour to make products that are environmentally friendly in every manner. We’re making the entire production cycle net-zero for our newest Vnext Fibre Cement Board manufacturing facility, which is powered by ATUM Solar Roof. Such facilities are critical in a world when resources are dwindling. This unit will be generating total employment for about 500 people, ‘‘ he added.

Vnext is India’s largest selling brand of fibre cement boards and its projects across the country have already helped save over 5,00,000 trees from being felled. These boards are an eco-friendly alternative to climate damaging construction materials such as plywood and gypsum. ”By setting up their latest Vnext manufacturing facility, the company will help save approximately 467 trees from being felled through its construction,’‘ the release said.