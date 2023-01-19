Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), has assumed the additional charge of the CEO of EESL’s subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

Kapoor, who worked as a Joint Secretary in the Union Power Ministry, will be looking after the business portfolios of electric mobility, carbon financing and battery energy storage.

“CESL will work towards fulfilling the commitments made by the Prime Minister for mitigation of climate change and achieving sustainability goals. We will continue to strive for putting in place the vision of the government for deployment of all segments of clean mobility on the roads in the next few years,” Kapoor said elaborating on his additional responsibilities.

The focus will be on providing green public transport and encouraging deployment of electric vehicles at different levels in the private and public sector. Efforts will be made to strengthen EV charging infrastructure, he added.

The Energy Conservation (Amendments) Bill 2022 will speed up creation of a domestic carbon market and assist in achieving considerable CO2 emission reductions and net zero targets by 2070, he said.

“CESL has been striving to establish hyper-scalable initiatives that are qualified for such funding. Gram Ujala rural LED lamps initiative was built on the idea of using carbon credits to cover the operational costs. We are now focusing on EV deployment models that integrate commercial investment as well as carbon finance,” Kapoor added.

Before joining EESL in November 2022, Kapoor led various government interventions, schemes, and reforms in the power distribution sector. He also spearheaded cyber security and IT initiatives in the ministry and played an instrumental role in formulating the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the operational and financial turnaround of distribution utilities.

He also worked with Indian Railways in various capacities in design, operations, and maintenance of the rolling stock. He has been instrumental in the introduction of high-capacity rail freight cars.

