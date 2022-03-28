Vistara to add 14 aircraft, 8 routes in FY23

As international operations open up, Vistara, which earns 25 per cent of its profits from the international markets, plans to expand its routes, said a top official. The Tata SIA-owned airline plans to add at least 7-8 routes in the coming fiscal. In order to boost its operations, it plans to add 13-14 aircraft by the end of FY23.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Vinod Kannan, who recently took over as the CEO of Vistara, said the airline will now focus on expanding to international markets “in a big way,” . “Today, 25 per cent of our revenues come from our international market. So all things point in the right direction,” he explained.

Currently, it operates flights to at least 9 international destinations and 30 domestic destinations. He said, it plans to connect at least 7-8 destinations across international and domestic markets.

Air bubbles

During the pandemic, Vistara had operated to multiple destinations including Doha, Male, Sharjah, London, Frankfurt, Bangkok and Paris under air bubbles. Of these, it had flying rights to London, Frankfurt, Bangkok and Paris. “The first priority would be to ramp up daily to these destinations. We will be looking at new routes in Europe. We have also been talking about the US which is on the cards,” he said.

Air bubbles are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of Covid-19. The airline has applied for flying rights to Doha, Male and Sharjah.

When asked the rationale behind adding these routes, he explained that though it wasn’t a completely open market where commercial flights were operating and capacity was restrained, it wasn’t possible for the airline to gauge the complete potential or have a clear picture. However, “since we have been there, established ourselves, and shown our product, we’ve asked for traffic rights to these points, and we’re waiting to see what happens.”

While the industry is opening up, the rising fuel cost, US dollar rates and the indirect impact of the Russia-Ukraine war could be a dampener, he said.

To ramp up international operations, the airline plans to add 13-14 aircraft by the end of FY23, Kannan said. The airline recently added four aircraft, taking its fleet size to 50.

Domestic market

Speaking about the domestic market, Kannan said the airline has established itself well in the domestic market. and he does see a scope to increase the frequency of flights.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation numbers, Vistara’s domestic market share in February was up at a record 9.7 per cent.