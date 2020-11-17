Vistas Media Capital invests in Planet Marathi for OTT platform

Vistas Media Capital (VMC), a Singapore-based media-focused investment entity on Tuesday announced that it will be investing in media and entertainment company Planet Marathi to introduce an exclusive Marathi OTT platform.

The company will invest up to $5 million in Planet Marathi for strategic equity in the venture.

VMC is a Singapore-based Media Investment Holding entity that owns and invests in multiple media-related businesses. Its subsidy Golden Ratio Films is focused on content creation, marketing and distribution across feature films, web series and short films in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and English in India and Hollywood.

Planet Marathifounded initially as a Marathi digital platform in 2017 will help VMC introduce an OTT platform focusing on Marathi content.

“The soon to be launched OTT platform aims to cater to a TG of 100 million globally with a number of genres,” VMC said in an official release.

The platform will bank on the success of OTT platforms driven by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO, Vistas Media Capital PTE Limited said, “The Indian OTT space has grown significantly over the last few years but there is still an opportunity to capitalise on in the regional segment. The Marathi audience across the globe is a large one which for many years has patronised good content important for the digital space. We are thrilled to partner with Planet Marathi to launch this platform and fill a need-gap.”

“Marathi viewers today are devoid of digital entertainment in their native language barring a few shows or movies on television or other platforms,” Akshay Bardapurkar, Head & Founder, Planet Marathi said.

“With this insight, introducing an exclusive Marathi OTT shall fill a void that the Marathi entertainment industry has been facing. We also plan to expand our reach globally and VMC is the perfect partner to take the first step with us in this journey,” Bardapurkar added.