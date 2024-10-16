Deep tech start-up Biodimension Technology, which works on human tissue and organ development, has raised ₹1.2 crore in a funding round led by Campus Angels Network.

Founded in 2021 by Manoj Kumar Sampath (CEO), Ranjith Kumar Velusamy (Chief Innovation Officer), and Pradeep Arunachalam (Chief Operating Officer), Biodimension Technology is a biotechnology start-up incubated by Vellore Institute of Technology TBI and Sastra ABLEST, according to a press release.

It develops functional replicas of human tissues to serve as a platform for drug, chemical, and cosmetic testing.

Their products provide an ethical alternative to animal testing, addressing significant challenges in pharmaceutical R&D and meeting the growing global demand for cruelty-free testing methods.

The new investment will be utilized to enhance Biodimension’s cleanroom facilities, ramp up product development, and expand marketing efforts. It will also position them for long-term growth and success in both the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

“With the support of Campus Angels Network, we are now positioned to scale our operations and expand the reach of our human tissue models. Our goal is to provide pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries with advanced testing platforms that offer more reliable, human-relevant data,” Manoj Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Biodimension Technology, said.

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Campus Angels Network said that the start-up’s human tissue models have the potential to enhance the accuracy of pharmaceutical research and product testing.