‘Vitara Brezza changed the compact SUV landscape’

The Indian auto industry has been on a bumpy ride over the last few months, and for the passenger car market leader Maruti Suzuki India, it has been no different. With competition increasing in each segment, it is trying hard to sell its cars with some cosmetic changes or upgrades. Recently, the company launched a ‘limited edition’ compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Vitara Brezza to compete with Hyundai Motor’s latest connected-SUV Venue. In an interview with BusinessLine, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director-Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, shared his thoughts on the new Vitara Brezza and the competition in the market. Excerpts:

There is competition in the compact SUV segment with the launch of Hyundai’s Venue. Do you think Vitara Brezza will get hit?

We welcome competition and feel that it is always good for customers. In a short span of three years, Vitara Brezza has transformed the compact SUV landscape in India. In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1,57,880 units of Vitara Brezza, leading the segment with a market share of over 44 per cent. It has achieved the fastest four-lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 35 months, with a CAGR of over 13 per cent. Vitara Brezza is also one of the best-selling cars of the country.

What are the innovations introduced in Vitara Brezza to keep it relevant to customers?

With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours — a first in its segment. Recently, Maruti Suzuki’s revolutionary two-pedal technology AGS (Auto Gear Shift), was offered on Vitara Brezza. AGS received overwhelming response from customers. At the same time, the exterior and interior features were upgraded to enhance the bold and sporty character.

You have introduced a Sports Limited Edition recently. What’s new in the variant?

Customers can choose from a wide range of accessories including seat covers, designer mats, side cladding, body graphics, chrome grille garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion.

How much will the customer have to pay for the ‘limited edition’?

Customers can now convert their Vitara Brezza into a Sports Limited Edition at an additional price of ₹29,990.

There is news that dealerships are shutting down as demand has dropped. Is this true? What is the plan for Arena outlets?

On the contrary, we are expanding our network — both sales and service. In less than two years, we have opened 400 Arena showrooms. The Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel is amongst the fastest growing automobile retail channels with 300 outlets in less than three years. Customers have the option of buying new vehicles from three retail channels — Arena, Nexa and Commercial. Our total sales network has crossed 2,940 showrooms, covering more than 1,860 towns and cities. We will continue to bring dealerships closer to customers.

How important is digital transformation in catering to young tech-savvy customers?

Nearly 80 per cent of car buyers research online before they decide. At Maruti Suzuki Arena, customers registered on the website can start their journey seamlessly in the showroom by entering their mobile number on the navigation portal.

Brezza is still not available in petrol. And, Maruti is also now shutting down diesel cars, so how do you think of changing that perspective?

As our Chairman (RC Bhargava) has mentioned, it all depends on the customer — what the customer will or will not buy.

When will you launch connected car solutions in India?

We have already launched Suzuki Connect for Nexa cars. Suzuki Connect offers enhanced safety, vehicle security and connected experience to customers. It will soon be available for Arena channel cars also.