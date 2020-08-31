Vitero Tiles strengthens its product portfolio

Vitero Tiles, the tile brand from Aparna Enterprises Limited, has announced the launch of a new collection of GVT Tiles named Soir, inspired by the Italian and French marble finishes.

With this launch, Vitero Tiles aims to capitalise on the upcoming Griha Pravesh season and increase its market share in the organised tile segment. The company is planning to expand its distribution network to spread the reach.

Ashwin Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, in a statement said, “Though the Covid situation did create a dent in the growth of the industry, it has started to regain its mojo. As per pre-Covid estimations, globally this category is expected to see a CAGR of 6-7 per cent in the next 5 years.”

“Even in India, as the economy is opening, the sales are expected to pick up momentum. The government’s recent push towards infrastructure and real-estate development is also expected to add to the revival of the industry. We are optimistic that normalcy will be back very soon. At Vitero, the demand for tiles has started improving significantly. The sales have reached nearly 80 per cent of the pre-Covid days. In the next six months, we plan to further solidify our revival by strengthening our distributor network. We are planning to add 25 per cent more dealers to our family. We are optimistic that the tile segment will witness a decent revival trajectory in H2 2020,” Reddy said.

Available in seven shades, the series is manufactured at the company manufacturing unit using the latest nanotechnology. Sixty of all raw materials used in this tile collection, like clay and feldspar, are made in-house, ensuring uniform consistency and quality across each of the product. The series is processed using advanced polishing units, giving the collection sheen, surface consistency, and durability.