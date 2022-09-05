Vitesco Technologies honoured with the Prestigious Brand of India 2022

Vitesco Technologies, an international provider of modern drivetrain technologies and electric mobility solutions, has been recently awarded the Prestigious Brand of India 2022.

Prestigious Brand of India is a listing of brands that have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their innovations, legacy, and sustainability in the Asian market.

About the award

The award is an initiative by Herald Global to celebrate the achievements of the visionaries, thought leaders, policymakers, academicians, and corporate heads playing a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

The brands for this award were selected after an extensive three phases of research comprising of evaluation of the industry reports, market surveys, brand reports, and an in-depth primary survey conducted among the target audience on the parameters of Trust, Image, Sustainability, Goodwill, Positioning, Recall, Growth, Reach and Innovation.

Prominent industry leaders participated in the event in Delhi.

Anurag Garg, Managing Director, and head of Vitesco Technologies India received the award.

He said in a statement, “As a business module, our focus on sustainability plays an integral part, we aim to reduce the environmental impacts of the automotive industry worldwide and promote emission-free mobility, clean and efficient electrification by 2030. We aim to go carbon-neutral in production. We have always kept all our customers at the highest pedestal and upgraded our technology and services with utmost attention at every stage.”