Vitesco Technologies wins the prestigious LEED Gold award

Vitesco Technologies, a leading supplier of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, received GOLD certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 Operations and Maintenance (O+M) for its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune from Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).

GBCI is India’s foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation and is part of the US. Green Building Council (USGBC) provides independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the ‘LEED’ green building rating system.

What is LEED?

LEED certification is awarded to buildings that reduce their climate impact; enhance human health; protect and restore water resources; protect and enhance biodiversity and ecosystem services; promote sustainable and regenerative material cycles, and enhance the overall quality of life for the community.

LEED helps companies meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and provides investors with a robust and globally recognised green building framework to measure and manage real-estate performance.

“It is our constant vision at Vitesco Technologies to address technological, geopolitical, sociological, and climatic change challenges that affect not just the automobile industry but also our society,” said Anurag Garg, Managing Director, and Country Head of Vitesco Technologies India.