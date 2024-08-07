Vivint Pharma, an injectables pharmaceutical company, has announced its plans to establish a state-of-the-art injectables manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The company will be investing ₹400 crore in the new facility with a potential to employ 1,000 people.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy and his team in the United States.

The company has an R&D center in Genome Valley and has invested about ₹70 crore in the facility. The company has decided to establish its first manufacturing plant and has acquired 5.5 acres in Genome Valley, according to an official release.

Vivint Pharma’s injectables facility will focus on the development and production of high-quality injectable drugs in the oncology and critical care space for both domestic and international markets.