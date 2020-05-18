Vizag gas leak: LG completes shifting of styrene to South Korea

LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) has completed the shifting of Styrene Monomer (SM) from its plant in Visakhapatnam to South Korea.

A styrene gas leak from LGPI’s plant at RR Venkatapuram, Visakhapatnam, on May 7 had left 12 dead and over 1,000 hospitalised.

“As a precautionary measure, on May 18, we have successfully completed the transportation of the Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as styrene tanks in the port,’’ the company said in a release on Monday.

“Now, there is no styrene left in LG Polymers plant in Vizag. Additionally, in collaboration with related institutions, we are devoting our resources to analyse the cause of the accident, prevent recurrence and most importantly provide assistance to the families of the deceased and injured,’’ Jeong Sunkey, Managing Director, LG Polymers, said.

A technical team from Seoul, led by the president of LG’s petrochemcials company, and comprising experts from production, environment and safety areas, had arrived in Vizag and is investigating the cause of the accident.

It is also supporting ‘responsible’ rehabilitation being supervised by a special task force.