Beauty and skincare brand VLCC announced the appointment of Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Carlyle, a global investment firm, picking up a majority stake in VLCC in December 2022.

Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group’s CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organisation will benefit from his leadership.”

Career so far

Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that, he was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer for Flipkart between 2019-21.

He started his career as a management trainee with HUL in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands, and was Executive Director of Home Care for Unilever Indonesia.

“For over three decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry,” said Gupta in a statement.

The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 310 locations in 139 cities and 11 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya.