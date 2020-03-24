VLCC starts manufacturing hand sanitizers

VLCC Personal Care Ltd has started production of hand sanitizers at its facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to meet the sudden spike in demand for hygiene products in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We have decided to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizers as our humble contribution to the collective national effort of tackling the COVID-19 crisis and have accordingly diverted a part of our manufacturing capacity to produce them. The pricing of the product will be in keeping with the latest statutory regulations for all pack sizes,” Jayant Khosla, Managing Director and Group Head at VLCC said.

These products would be available in 50 ml and 500 ml packs and would be priced at ₹25 and ₹250.

The advanced formula of the VLCC hand sanitizers contain a combination of spirit and Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA), which is proven to kill 99.9 per cent germs and bacteria, the company said.