VMentor.ai collaborates with Wadhwani Foundation to set up MSME incubator

VMentor.ai and Wadhwani Foundation join forces for strategic collaboration to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MSME-accelerator alliance will offer specialised and subsidised mentoring by industry veterans to eligible MSMEs, with a revenue turnover between ₹5 crore and ₹100 crore, unlocking their potential for growth quicker and with a more strategic outlook than what the MSMEs’ own capacities would have allowed.

The combined frameworks and tools of the two mentor organisations would allow a Do-It-Yourself (DIY), a high-impact delivery model for smaller companies and an adviser-led consulting and project management delivery model for larger companies, said the company.

Samir Sathe, Executive Vice-President, Wadhwani Advantage, said, “Our strategic partnership with VMentor.ai is a win-win for both the organisations as both of us have a mission to help MSMEs by accelerating their growth.”

In this incubator programme, the best practices of each of the partners would beleveraged for the MSME sector — intellectual property, market outreach and networks, execution talent and processes. It would also lead to a community platform where MSMEs can access hundreds of knowledge assets, courses, and master classes.

Sanjiv Tripathy, President, MSME, VMentor.ai, said, “It marks the beginning of a business-changing experience for select MSMEs who are eligible and become part of our target group. They would go through an assessment process and get mentored by industry experts and supported by Project Management Officers (PMOs) to deliver targeted improvements for enhanced business results.”

Together, both the organisations are drawing on their resources to build an ecosystem to support MSMEs, which will ultimately add to capability-enhancement and job-creation by growing the businesses of MSMEs.