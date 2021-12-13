Vodafone Idea partners Hungama for music streaming service

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
Vodafone Idea launched its music offering on the Vi App in association with Hungama Music. This is in line with its strategy to offer differentiated offerings to digital users through partnerships with domain leaders.
Under this partnership, Vi will offer 6 months premium subscription of Hungama Music at no extra cost to all its post-paid and pre-paid customers. As part of the offering, customers can listen to ad-free music in 20 languages across genres from Hungama’s huge library of millions of songs, enjoy unlimited downloads, stream music videos, latest Bollywood news, set caller tunes while listening to songs and listen to podcasts among others.
Costumers also have a chance to attend live music concerts of renowned artists. Vi customers can attend 52 live digital concerts on the Vi App at a nominal cost.
Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “Vi is committed to work with partners across varied domains to provide unique and compelling digital offerings for its consumers with varied needs and preferences. In the near future, we will continue to see a lot more new initiatives being launched as this agenda gains scale and momentum.”
Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media said, “The partnership aligns with Hungama’s aim to explore and develop innovative ways to entertain and engage audiences across the world. Our repertoire is consistently expanding to include a diverse, and rich line-up of multi-genre, multi-lingual content across audio, video, and gaming.”
