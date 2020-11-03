Vodafone Idea’s Chief Legal Officer Kumar Das quits

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (VIL) Chief Legal Officer Kumar Das has resigned, even as the telecom operator has appointed Manish Sansi in his place.
An industry veteran with a career spanning over 24 years, Sansi had worked with Vodafone Essar, Indus Towers, Uninor and Tata Communications. In his most recent assignment he was General Counsel India, Company Secretary at Tata Communications.
“This is to inform you that after a decade of a very successful stint, Kumar Das, our Chief Legal Officer will be leaving the company,” according to an internal mail by VIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar.
Kumar joined Vodafone India in 2010 and established the legal, secretarial, compliance, fraud, risk & security (FRS) functions. He has been involved in complex transactions including the setting up of Indus Towers Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd.
In the last two years he has supported business initiatives spanning across integration projects and the recent brand transformation, the mail added.
VIL, the telecom operator providing services under the brand ‘Vi’, has also appointed Jagbir Singh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), replacing Vishant Vora, who quit in October citing personal reasons.
