VOGO raises $11.5 million from existing investors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Homegrown mobility solutions provider VOGO on Thursday announced that it has raised $11.5 million capital as an extension of series C round, from its existing investors including Lightrock, Kalaari, Matrix Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners.
The tech-enabled self-ride two-wheeler rental service will utilise the capital infusion to expand and electrify its fleet, to increase focus on achieving profitability by improving unit economics, asset utilisation and to optimise marketing growth through better consumer understanding, it said.
“With net positive contribution margins, VOGO is making strides towards achieving profitability by the end of this year,” the startup said in an official release.
Also read: Rent and scoot away
The company was founded in 2016 by Anand Ayyadurai, Padmanabhan Balakrishnan and Sanchit Mittal. It offers two-wheeler rental services. It provides three key services based on commuters’ travel preferences - VOGO NOW (for short durations), VOGO KEEP (offers longer-term, from a day to 2 months) and VOGO FLEXI KEEP (offers customization of rental plans basis the need).
“We are committed to build on our strengths and roll-out a profitable Electric Vehicle offering going forward. Having significantly improved our unit level profitability in our existing business this year, we intend to utilize this capital to strengthen our product line and focus on better customer experience going forward,” Ayyadurai who is the Co-founder and CEO of VOGO said.
The service has provided over 10 million rides covering about 130 million kilometres since 2016. Post pandemic, VOGO has witnessed significant growth and is planning to expand its fleet and ride volumes significantly in the next 18 months, it said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...