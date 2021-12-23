Companies

Volkswagen cars to cost more from Jan 1

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 23, 2021

Carmaker announces 2-5 per cent hike in prices of Polo, Vento and Taigun models

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced that from January 1, 2022, it will increase the prices of the Polo, Vento and Taigun models, owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike will range from 2-5 per cent, depending on the model and variant. The price of the Tiguan, which was launched in India recently, would be unchanged.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering.”

Published on December 23, 2021

