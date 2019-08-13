Companies

Volkswagen gets Maharashtra award for supporting ITI

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

Volkswagen India was recently awarded with a certificate of appreciation for the initiatives undertaken for ‘the advancement of the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pimpri, Chinchwad.

The felicitation function was held to recognise the continuous support and investment that corporates such as Volkswagen India were making to impart skills and improve employability of youth in the State.

The certificate of appreciation was presented by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Volkswagen is committed towards government’s skill development initiative and is continuously taking steps towards making ITI students’ future ready and employable.”

He added, “Volkswagen India has been actively contributing to the development of the communities through different initiatives like enabling education, supporting access to healthcare and promoting environmental conservation. Over the years, this vision and determination has enabled us to touch thousands of lives, contribute actively towards the betterment of society.

Published on August 13, 2019
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Continental Coffee hits domestic market