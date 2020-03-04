Volkswagen India announces prices of the BS-6 Polo and Vento

Volkswagen India on Wednesday launched its BS-6 petrol engine product portfolio across its model range of Polo and Vento.

Prices of the BS-6 petrol-powered engine ranges from ₹5.82 lakh up to ₹9.59 lakh for Volkswagen Polo, and Rs ₹8.86 lakh to ₹13.29 lakh for Volkswagen Vento (ex-showroom), the company said in a release. The price range remains similar to the BS-4 carlines, it added.

“Volkswagen is always committed to bring in the best of technology for its customers in India while being conscious of its carbon footprint. We are proud to introduce our BS-6 variants of the Polo and Vento, which comprises of the MPI engine and Volkswagen’s award-winning Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) technology,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passengers Cars

The Polo and Vento now comprise of heat-insulating glass, which maintains the cabin temperature, thus lowering fuel consumption and enhancing customer comfort while driving, the company said.

Powering the BS-6 variants of the Volkswagen Polo will be the MPI and TSI petrol engines of Volkswagen’s EA 211 engine family.

“Volkswagen’s globally awarded TSI technology is a key component for the brands’ powertrain and fuel strategy. Its many advantages include the engines compact design which enables high power drivability, more performance, less fuel consumption with an excellent fuel economy. It is also a sustainable engine option in the future of mobility,” the company said.