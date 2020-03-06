Volkswagen India launches Tiguan Allspace at ₹33.12 lakh

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
Volkswagen India on Friday launched its BS-6 sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Tiguan Allspace, prices starting at ₹33.12 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Indian unit of the German auto major had announced that it would launch four SUVs in the Indian market in the next two years.
This seven-seater premium SUV is built on the company's MQB platform, and has a longer wheelbase, which creates more space, flexibility and luggage room, according to the company. It is available in seven colours.
The Tiguan Allspace is available with 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission.
It is the first car to be launched under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer, said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.
“The Tiguan Allspace is one of our most successful carlines globally and we’re extremely delighted to launch the car for our Indian customers. We’re extremely confident that the sophisticated 7-seater Tiguan Allspace will be a winner among many Indian customers," he said.
The Volkswagen Tiguan All-Space will be petrol-only, and powered by a turbocharged two-litre TSI engine.
The carline delivers a power of 190PS@4200 rpm and a torque of 320Nm@1500-4100 rpm, while being fuel efficient, the company said. It also provides a luggage compartment volume of 340 litres that can be extended up to 1,274 litres.
The Tiguan Allspace is equipped with connectivity features too. The Tiguan Allspace has an AppConnect, which uses MirrorLink, CarPlay (Apple) or Android Auto (Google) to link all common smartphone types to the vehicle's infotainment systems.
