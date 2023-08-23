In a bid to address the uptick in demand from tier-2 and -3 cities, Volkswagen India on Wednesday introduced its new brand communication ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’. The brand campaign aims to capture the emotion of owning a car and is focused on reaching audiences not just in metro cities but in the hinterland too.

“When we started the new campaign — India 2.0, one realisation we had was that the growth in the country is coming from new centres — tier-2 and -3 cities. The aspirations of these people are growing and it matches the means to own. This gives a premium aspiration brand like us the perfect positioning to go closer to them. We are continuously working on expanding our customer base and taking forward the philosophy of the brand by making our communication inviting,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, told businessline.

The company stated the new brand communication captures a 360-degree perspective on driving the Volkswagen.

“A Volkswagen stands for accessible and premium mobility solutions, a value-for-money proposition to its customers,” the company stated in a statement .

Hyperlocal strategy

To expand its customer base, the German automaker will be focusing on a Hyperlocal strategy.

“The Hyperlocal strategy is on the digital front. We identify our customers carefully digitally and then approach them directly. The company is working on being more relevant and targeted in the communication on the digital front,” added Gupta.

