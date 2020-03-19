Volkswagen to suspend production in Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Volkswagen Group, the world’s largest carmaker, will gradually suspend production at its European plants due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand, it said in a statement on March 17.
The German automaker said that this would also affect Volkswagen Group Components plants.
“The spread of coronavirus in Europe is increasingly harming the demand situation. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly difficult to supply our plants with outsourced parts,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operation Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.
For this reason, the company has decided to run production down in a coordinated way from the end of the late shift on Thursday (March 18), he added.
“We are convinced that this will also be in the interests of our employees who are becoming increasingly concerned about the spread of corona,” said Brandstätter.
The company said that risks in connection with suppliers’ supply chains are also increasing due to the significantly accelerated rate of infection by a coronavirus and the resulting measures taken by the authorities.
Gunnar Kilian, an HR Board Member of the Volkswagen Group, said that it has also supplemented its comprehensive health protection measures with several other measures.
To protect its employees, the company canteens, self-service shops, cafeterias, bistros, restaurants and catering services will be closed. All meetings will be held by Skype or video, and all major events have been cancelled, it said.
Special protection applies for employees with special health risks as a result of pre-existing conditions affecting the heart or lungs and employees with weakened immune systems, among others, it said.
“Furthermore, employees returning to Germany from other countries after March 14 are forbidden with immediate effect from entering the plant sites and other facilities of Volkswagen AG during the incubation period of 14 weekdays,” it added.
The measures also include a general halt to business trips – for all plants and also to other countries. This also applies to trips between locations. The internal shuttle flights between locations have already been halted, it said.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...