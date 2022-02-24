Volkswagen’s upcoming sedan for India named Virtus 

German automotive giant Volkswagen has named its upcoming sedan Virtus, whose global unveiling is set to take place on March 8, 2022.

This will be the second product based on Volkswagen’s India-customised platform called MQB A0 IN. The first was the Taigun SUV which was launched last year.

The Virtus shares its platform with the Skoda Slavia, which will go on sale shortly. Both the models will be slotted in the C-segment, which has models like the Honda City.

The name Virtus is a combination of Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’ signifying excellence, finesse, energy and brilliance, a Volkswagen release stated.

The Virtus and the Slavia launch will defy the broader trend in India’s passenger vehicle market as it has been dominated by utility vehicles, including SUVs.

The unrelenting rush for SUVs has dented the market share of all types of sedans and even hatchbacks. The sedan segment has seen several exits recently, including the pull out of the Honda Civic and the Toyota Yaris.

However, both VW and Skoda believe that the fall in sedan sales is due to a lack of product excitement as there is enough demand for such vehicle body types in India.