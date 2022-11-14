Voltas Limited will develop, manufacture, sell and service medical refrigeration and vaccine storage equipment through a technology license agreement with Vestfrost Solutions, the company stated on Monday.

Voltas Limited will manufacture vaccine storage equipment including ice-lined refrigerators, vaccine freezers, and ultra-low temperature freezers in the Indian market.

Related Stories Piramal-backed fund takes controlling stake in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality for ₹550 crore The fresh capital will help fuel expansion of Impresario’s business READ NOW

Vestfrost Solutions will bring its R&D and manufacturing along with product range and global sourcing capabilities. The products will cater to the medical industry requirements and the partnership will leverage the brand presence and sales and distribution network of Voltas.

“This is a logical product extension for Voltas and we are delighted to be joining hands with Vestfrost Solutions. The strong technology prowess of Vestfrost combined with the manufacturing and distribution capabilities of Voltas, will help us offer many unique and differentiated products to the Indian market,” said Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO, Voltas Limited.

Related Stories Onmove acquires Transin Logistics Onmove has raised a pre series A round of equity funding led by its existing investors Oliphans Capital READ NOW