Voltas Q3 net profit up 12.65% to ₹88 cr

Tata group airconditioner maker Voltas Ltd on Friday reported a 12.64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹87.95 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹78.08 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations during the period stood at ₹1,492.51 crore as against ₹1,491.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Voltas said its revenue from unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use segment increased 14 per cent at ₹601 crore as compared to ₹526 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Air Coolers and other products also witnessed increased traction and healthy growth.

The company’s electro-mechanical projects and services segment had a revenue of ₹808 crore as compared to ₹875 crore in the year-ago quarter primarily due to slow pace of execution of projects.

Carry forward order book of the segment was higher at ₹7,024 crore, including major orders booked in water projects as compared to ₹4,994 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Engineering products and services segment revenue remain unchanged at ₹83 crore as compared to the previous year, the company added.