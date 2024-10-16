Shares of Voltas Ltd gained 3.81 per cent to ₹1,882.85 in Wednesday’s trade on the BSE at 3.17 PM. During the session, it hit a high of ₹1,901 and a low of ₹1,827.35. In the previous session, the stock had closed at ₹1,813.75.

The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1,946.20 and the 52-week low was ₹806.90. However, over the past month, the scrip has declined 2 per cent, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has gained 0.83 per cent during the same period.

Voltas Ltd, along with other companies, has proposed an investment of ₹4,123 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing critical components of air conditioners. The scheme, launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, aims to boost the production of air conditioners in India, with a total expected value of ₹1,81,975 crore. So far, the existing beneficiaries of the scheme have committed ₹1,285 crore in investments.

The third round of the overall PLI for white goods had attracted 38 companies, with expected investments of ₹11,083 crore, and direct job generation of 80,486.