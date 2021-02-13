Volvo Cars India appoints Jyoti Malhotra as MD

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director of the company effective March 1.
The 49-year-old Malhotra will be the first Indian to head the company in India. He is currently serving as the Director Sales and Marketing, the company said in a statement. He joined the company in August 2016.
Charles Frump has been at the helm since October 2017 and has completed a successful tenure in India and is moving over to another global assignment.
“India is one of the most dynamic automobile markets in the world and it has been an honour to be a part of the same for over three years now. My journey during this time has been very exciting. We expanded our footprint in India, initiated customer focused programmes, rolled out our product facility and made the luxury car ownership experience extremely convenient and simple. At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner," Frump said.
Malhotra has over 24 years of automotive experience in sales and marketing domain. He has held national, regional and local positions in various automotive companies in India namely Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Fiat Auto India before taking over as Director Marketing and Sales in Volvo Car India.
"These are exciting times with the Indian automobile sector being on the phase of transition to the Electric vehicle era. Volvo India is gearing up for the same and I look forward to this major shift in our company’s offerings," Malhotra said.
