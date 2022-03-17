India becomes Volvo Group’s largest R&D site outside Sweden

Volvo Group on Thursday laid the foundation for “Vehicle TechLab”.

With this, Volvo Group’s research and development (R&D) operations in the country becomes the largest development site outside Sweden.

Earlier, in July 2021, the group had launched CampX — Volvo Group’s Global Innovation Arena — the first site outside Sweden.

“Volvo Group has one of the most ambitious SBTi targets in the industry, targeting the 1.5-degree pathway, where we will achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040. Already, by 2030, we would cut the CO2 emissions of our vehicles by 40 per cent when we target 50 per cent of our trucks sold to be electric. To achieve this path, we are in the midst of a global organisation-wide business transformation to adopt emerging technologies, as well as new business models, across automation, electromobility and connectivity. By 2030, 50 per cent of our revenues will come from services and solutions. India is going to play a key role in this transformation journey as Volvo Group’s largest R&D site outside Sweden, along with our other global support functions, is located here,” said Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO, Volvo Group.

On this occasion, Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group, India, said, “At Volvo Group in India, we are proud to be playing a key role in shaping the future of the global world of transportation. This is one of the most exciting times to be an engineer. Our aim is to provide one of the most rewarding and satisfying work environment for our engineers — a culture that offers learning, capability building, high feasibility to turn ideas into actions, a global network, good work-life balance, flexible workplaces and that which is marked by trust, transparency and collaboration — while being immersed in advanced technology that goes in making world leading trucks.”

Volvo Group Trucks Technology in India employs more than 1,600 engineers, and the company said this number will significantly increase in the coming years.

Facilities

The current set up includes a host of facilities such as vehicle garages, electrical and electronics lab, AR/VR Lab, and access to proving grounds.

“The increased focus on product and project responsibility within Volvo Group’s R&D operations in India has led to a demand for a framework that will support the enhancement of product knowledge and prototype validation capability within India. This capability is being enhanced with the set-up of the Vehicle TechLab — which is a first in the industry in India,” the company said in a release.

The lab has various supporting equipment for engineers to test, innovate, validate and experiment their ongoing work through simulators, test benches, 3D scanners among various other tools and systems.

“This Vehicle TechLab is designed as a collaborative virtual workspace — creating a simulated workshop environment — using technologies like virtual reality, human body motion tracking and realistic digital rendering of vehicles that allows Volvo Engineers across the globe to connect and collaborate virtually. This facility will significantly reduce the development times, improve problem solving and offer better insights and speed in building innovative solutions,” commented CR Vishwanath, Vice-President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India.

Projects being worked upon in the TechLab cover a range of areas: General vehicle technology, electric, autonomous and connectivity solutions. Engineers will have access to complete products which could well include battery-electric and fuel-cell electric trucks among other options.

CampX in India has already engaged with close to 70 start-ups and is now building multiple proofs of concept with several start-ups.