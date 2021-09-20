Volvo launches 6 heavy-duty trucks

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Volvo Trucks India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) announced today that it has launched 6 heavy-duty trucks under the FM and FMX range in India. According to the press note, this builds on Volvo Truck’s track record of delivering industry-leading solutions, these address the increasing demands for more productive and safer trucks in India.
“We are proud to launch these new generation trucks designed to deliver higher operational efficiency to our customers. We continue to bring world-class innovation to India and these trucks will further reinforce our role as our customers’ most preferred business partner,” said Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.
“Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and these new ranges of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety. Backed by world-class service, we now have a wider range of transport solutions to cater to the unique requirements of various applications in India”, said B Dinakar, Senior Vice President of Volvo Trucks India.
Additional features include a new cab which offers more space and visibility. All models are equipped with a new driver interface. The models also promise enhanced safety systems and improved operational efficiency, and a new range of services to set the standard for uptime.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...