Volvo launches 6 heavy-duty trucks

Volvo Trucks India, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) announced today that it has launched 6 heavy-duty trucks under the FM and FMX range in India. According to the press note, this builds on Volvo Truck’s track record of delivering industry-leading solutions, these address the increasing demands for more productive and safer trucks in India.

“We are proud to launch these new generation trucks designed to deliver higher operational efficiency to our customers. We continue to bring world-class innovation to India and these trucks will further reinforce our role as our customers’ most preferred business partner,” said Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

“Our trucks serve in some of the most demanding and time-critical applications and these new ranges of trucks are built to push the limits of productivity with a strong focus on improving the driver environment and safety. Backed by world-class service, we now have a wider range of transport solutions to cater to the unique requirements of various applications in India”, said B Dinakar, Senior Vice President of Volvo Trucks India.

Additional features include a new cab which offers more space and visibility. All models are equipped with a new driver interface. The models also promise enhanced safety systems and improved operational efficiency, and a new range of services to set the standard for uptime.