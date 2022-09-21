Volvo launches mild-hybrid petrol cars

In a push towards sustainability, Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo introduced its latest range of mild hybrid petrol cars in Mumbai on Wednesday. The models introduced include SUV XC90 at ₹94,90,000; compact XC40 at ₹45,90,000; sedan S90 at ₹66,90,000; and SUV XC60 at ₹65,90,000.

The cars have been designed with maximum power outputs of 197 hp and 300 hp, advanced air cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor, lane keeping aid, collision mitigation support, blind spot information system with cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control, said the company.

“The transition to all petrol mild hybrid is in sync with Volvo’s commitment towards sustainability, which is as important as safety for us. Electric cars are a core area but all actions — whether industrial, supplier or dealer — have to be done in a very sustainable way,” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The carmaker has 24 service stations across India and a warehouse for car parts near Mumbai. The company has also stated that the owners of the 2023 petrol mild hybrid cars will be able to opt for a three-year Volvo service package at a price of ₹75,000, plus applicable taxes.

Demand and supply

The company has seen an increase in demand in the Indian market with a 17-18 per cent jump in the first half of the year compared the the year-ago period. “The demand has been good and the next six months will be 25 per cent better than the first half of the year,” said Malhotra.

However, the supply continues to be a challenge. “We undertake the assembly in India and get kits from outside. The overall supply of kits has been impacted due to supply chain issues. Covid-19 was the starting point, and then there was a chip shortage, then ship shortage. We are selling what we can produce,” he added.

Road to electrification

The company will launch its second electric car C40 recharge in 2023 after XC40 recharge and will then introduce one electric car every year. The company has seen a rise in demand for electric cars, too, in the country.

“We have sold out for almost the first two quarters next year, for the electric XC40 recharge. Earlier people were curious but now, customers are willing to purchase electric cars. This year we will bring a few hundred cars,” said Malhotra.

Volvo also aims to achieve zero-crash fatality with its cars and use artificial intelligence in production, usage and setting up of safety equipment. Further, the company plans to have personalised car experiences for its clients. “Consumers now want smart cars and we are moving ahead with it. Just like mobile personalisation, the same will happen with cars within safety guidelines,” he said.