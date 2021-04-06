Värde lends $155 m for two office projects in Hyderabad

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm, has provided senior construction financing on two pre-leased office assets in the Gachibowli Financial District of Hyderabad.
The $155-million facility will be used to refinance and fund completion over 2.5 million sq ft across the two Grade A developments owned by the Phoenix Group. To date, over 1.5 million sq ft has been pre-let to two multi-national companies. Construction of both projects is well-advanced, with sub-structure development complete and super-structure phases underway.
Hyderabad is one of the strongest markets for office absorption.
Värde believes that India’s real estate market is experiencing a significant imbalance in the supply and demand of capital, leading to many businesses with robust balance sheets seeking alternative sources of capital.
“We see significant opportunity across the Indian office market for both the financing and purchase of assets, in a market that offers potential strong cash-flow visibility, multinational tenants and strong absorption,” Tim Mooney, Partner and Global Head of Real Estate at Värde Partners, said in a statement. “India is a dramatic example, but emblematic of what we’re seeing across the Asia Pacific region, and across the globe. We believe that a real estate cycle is upon us and while not nearly as pronounced as the cycle brought on by the global financial crisis, the opportunity set is significant and growing.”
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...