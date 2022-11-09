VST Industries, a tobacco and cigarette manufacturer, has reported a net profit of ₹92.16 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as against ₹80 crore in the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 15 per cent.

Gross sales of the company in the quarter stood at ₹439 crore as against ₹360.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of 22 per cent.

The EPS for the quarter ended September stood at ₹59.7 as against ₹51.7 for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a growth of 15.4 per cent.

“We have improved its turnover on a sequential basis as well. The turnover went up to ₹439 crore in the quarter from ₹401 crore in the first quarter of the financial year,” a VST Industries statement said.

“This performance indicates that the recovery momentum that was generated in the previous quarter has sustained and is likely to gain pace in the next quarter,” it said.

“VST Industries has registered growth in top-line as well as bottom-line in a seasonally weak quarter that has impacted sales of many consumer facing firms,” Aditya Deb Gooptu Managing Director of VST Industries Limited, said.

Continued retail inflation seemed to have impacted consumer demand, but the company remained firm on growth trajectory due to the portfolio of brands, he added.