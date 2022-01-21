VST Q3 PAT up at ₹82 crore

Hyderabad, January 21

VST Industries has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹82.72 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against ₹73.71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

It registered a total income of ₹441 crore (₹389 crore) in the quarter.

During the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Hyderabad-based company posted a slight drop in net profit at ₹233 crore as against ₹238 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

“The operating margin remained above 25 per cent due to better price realisation and prudent cost management that resulted in operating profit growth despite the input inflation,” the company has said in a statement on Friday.

“We showed robust financial performance in the third quarter on back of sequential volume recovery, while continuing to thwart the challenges of higher inflation,” Aditya Deb Gooptu Managing Director of VST Industries Limited, said.

“There are some recent hiccups due to Omicron variant, but with economic situation improving gradually, we are hopeful of sustaining its operating performance on all metrics,” he said.