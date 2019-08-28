Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches new platinum collections

City-based Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) today launched their nature-inspired, hand-crafted platinum collections – The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod – to mark its foray in designer platinum jewellery. It was unveiled at the VBJ Creative Centre.

Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner said that the light-weight platinum collection is a tribute to all women who have displayed inner strength in trying times, whilst holding a smile on her face.

The Gingko leaf collection draws inspiration from the Ginkgo Tree, a symbol of resilience and beauty. The Buddha Pod collection is hand-crafted with diamonds encrusted upon platinum. The collection was inspired by the heart-shaped Buddha Pod seed. The Pod is meant to metaphorically represent a mother’s heart as she spreads infinite love to one and all, he added.

Crafted in a metal that is 30 times rarer than gold, the collections include neck pieces, earrings, rings and bracelets, and is price ranges between ₹7,000 and ₹1.70 lakhs, he said.